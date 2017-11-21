When fans realised that the Monday night game would be between Brighton and Stoke City, many probably decided to watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! instead.

On the face of it, Brighton versus Stoke is hardly the most exciting matchup. It seemed like a real comedown following a Saturday slate of Premier League matches that saw 26 goals.

Yet the two sides proceeded to produce a thoroughly entertaining 90 minutes that saw four goals, a controversial refereeing decision and a new Premier League record being set.

The match finished 2-2, with Brighton extending their unbeaten run in the league to five matches.

But they had to come from behind twice after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring and Kurt Zouma scored 120 seconds after Pascal Gross’ equaliser.

Jose Izquierdo levelled the match for the Seagulls in the 60th minute and neither side could find a winner.

Stoke’s Ryan Shawcross was fortunate not to concede a penalty early on when he tripped Glenn Murray inside the box, with Shawcross even admitting it was “probably a penalty”.

“I was just waiting for the referee to give it,” Brighton boss Chris Hughton reflected. “We were really, really disappointed with that."

A new Premier League record was set

Still, his side remain ninth in the table and he was there to witness a new Premier League record being set.

It came in the 73rd minute when Peter Crouch was brought on to replace Xherdan Shaqiri.

It meant that Crouch made his 143rd substitute appearance in the league, one more than Shola Ameobi’s previous record of 142.

Crouch has reacted on Twitter

Now, there are certainly better records to hold. Coming off the bench so often is one way of knowing that, while the manager appreciates what you can do, you haven’t always been his number one man.

The 36-year-old made light of this on Twitter, writing: “Should I be proud? 🙈”

Crouch is in the Guinness World Records

Impressively, it’s not the only record Crouch has set in 2017. Back in May, the former England international became the first player to score 50 headed goals in the top flight and his record of headers, which has since moved to 52, was immortalised in Guinness World Records 2018 back in October.

And something else for Crouch to be proud of is the fact that he has provided more assists in the Premier League than Paul Scholes.

That’s some stat.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms