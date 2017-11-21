Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal was clearly a bitter disappointment for Tottenham Hotspur.

It was Spurs' first defeat against their old rivals in six Premier League meetings, and moved the Gunners to within one point of them in the table.

Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez got the goals for Arsene Wenger's men, inflicting a third defeat of the season for the visitors.

It meant Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to score for the second away game in succession, after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in late October.

More importantly for Spurs fans though, another defeat at the Emirates leaves them with one league win at their rivals in 23 years.

On Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher didn't hold back with his assessment of their performance, particularly that of Dele Alli.

The England international was substituted after a largely ineffective 75 display, and Liverpool legend Carragher claimed if Mesut Ozil had played like that he would've been lambasted.

"If Mesut Ozil performed the way Dele Alli did in that game, we would be slaughtering Ozil," he said.

"We still think of Spurs as a young team, there is no bigger fan of Spurs than me, love the way they play, the manager, the players, but we still don't treat them the way we do the other big players.

"You look at the Spurs players and think, come on, you have got to step up, now is the time."

Pochettino has now won just one of his last 17 away games against the so-called 'top six', and that kind of form will not allow his team to achieve their ambitions this term, following last year's second-placed finish.

The Argentinian is yet to win a major trophy as a manager, but did end Spurs' unwanted record of 22 consecutive finishes below Arsenal last season.

This resulted in talk of a potential power shift in North London before the derby, and while Carragher believes the Lilywhites will finish above their rivals, he doesn't think they will overtake the Gunners permanently.

"Tottenham just have the edge and will finish above Arsenal this season, but a power shift, no," he stated.

"It has to be five or six seasons where you finish above your rival. I think a big foreign player would choose Arsenal.

"Until we start treating Tottenham like we treat Arsenal, the Manchester clubs and Liverpool, that's when you think they have overtaken them."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms