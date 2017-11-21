Coming off the back of another David Haye injury, and subsequent postponement of their much anticipated repeat or revenge clash in under a month's time, a string of heavyweight contenders have thrown their names into the hat to do battle with Tony Bellew.

The most recognisable name in that field is the self proclaimed 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury, who sent out a number of messages to the 'Bomber' Bellew, suggesting he could take over and dismantle the proud Liverpudlian in the early months of 2018.

However, for now, this will still all be talk as the 29-year-old Fury has only just started what will be a gruelling camp for the Mancunian as he looks to shed an unbelievable amount of weight in a short space of time, in addition to somehow getting his British boxing license back from a board who Fury has consistently publicly criticised.

Should Fury pass through all these hurdles, a future duel with Tony Bellew seems to be very unlikely, as per Bellew's trainer Dave Coldwell.

“That’s not a fight I would entertain whatsoever. Fury is big, long, and very, very clever in that ring. There’s no way that I’d be interested in that fight,” Coldwell firmly believes.

With Bellew giving away seven inches in height to Fury, a test like that for what really is an untested heavyweight boxer, against a former world heavyweight champion, would more than likely be a bridge too far for Bellew.

After the initial Haye defeat at the hands of Bellew, it was well publicised that the 34-year-old was more than apprehensive about coming back to do battle with Haye, as he argued his training camp and press work for that fight was his most difficult to date.

On the other hand, Coldwell states in his latest public interview that Bellew is looking to carry on the training and not let this camp go to waste.

With Joseph Parker searching desperately for big UK fights to make his name on the world scene, Bellew may confidently look to the Kiwi fighter for a perfect last opportunity at a World heavyweight crown.

