It's been a somewhat difficult start to the season for Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to mainly appearances from the substitutes' bench this term, starting just four of the twelve matches he's played in.

Sturridge has struggled to find the net for the Reds when manager Jurgen Klopp has selected him, scoring only three times, against Arsenal, Huddersfield and Maribor.

The last two of those strikes came in his two most recent appearances as well, yet he hasn't featured since, as he was an unused substitute against West Ham and Southampton.

He was also dealt a blow when he was omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad to face Germany and Brazil, and he now faces an uphill task to get himself on the plane to Russia next summer.

Reports had emerged that Sturridge has decided he must leave Anfield if he is to get a second chance at a World Cup, having scored in Brazil when the Three Lions were knocked out of the group stages three years ago.

Southgate has previously said that it's impossible to select someone who isn't featuring regularly at club level, and the former Chelsea man has recognised this.

However, Jurgen Klopp appears to have thrown a spanner in the works, as he responded to the rumours that Sturridge was looking for the exit.

Klopp said he expects his striker to be unhappy with a lack of playing time, but added that he won't be letting any of his players leave due to their busy schedule.

"The situation with the player is completely ok," he commented.

"I can imagine actually that a player with these qualities is not happy he is not starting all the time. I really can imagine that. But that’s all.

"At the moment we need all our players. So we have November, and even if he feels a little different, there is a month and a half to go until any window opens and until then I don’t think a second about things like this.

"We have so many games to go until then and we need all of them, and that’s what we show them."

Sturridge is in the squad to face Sevilla tomorrow night, where the Reds can secure qualification to the knockout phases with a win.

It also gives the club another chance at revenge over the Spanish outfit, having lost the Europa League final to them 3-1 in 2016.

