Mohamed Salah is all Liverpool fans can talk about at the moment.

Fourteen goals in 18 games for the Reds this season is a phenomenal return, especially when you consider he cost Jurgen Klopp just over £30 million.

Liverpool's gain is ultimately Chelsea's loss, with Salah being sold to AS Roma in 2016 following two underwhelming seasons at Stamford Bridge - one of which was out on loan.

If he isn't already, Salah has the makings of a world-class winger and Jamie Carragher believes he has the ability to eclipse some Premier League greats.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: "You think of the great goalscoring wingers, and if he's here for three or four years then he's on the verge of eclipsing them all.

"You think of [Robert] Pires, [Freddie] Ljungberg, maybe Ryan Giggs, those wide players who always made those runs that Salah makes, across defenders, running in behind."

Comparing Salah to the likes of Pires and Giggs might be a bit premature, but his goalscoring record suggests there's every chance of living up to the hype.

Fellow Egyptian Mido recently predicted it won't be long before the 25-year-old is playing for someone like Real Madrid, which will certainly worry Liverpool fans.

But for now they're going to treasure Salah and some have shown their appreciation by making a couple of hilarious changes to his Wikipedia page.

In the tweet and screenshot below, Salah's name was edited to "King Mohamed Salah" and described as: "The King of Liverpool and the Last Surviving Pharaoh of Egypt."

His picture was also changed to one of him looking like an Egyptian Pharaoh, although everything has returned to normal now.

KING MOHAMED SALAH

How good is that? More goals are to come from Salah and Carragher believes they take the pressure off his teammates, namely Roberto Firmino.

"Liverpool have got Firmino, but if Salah is getting those goals, it doesn't matter where he's playing," added the former centre-back.

"If he's going to get 25 goals this season, which he looks on course to get, that's not a problem. Firmino will probably get 10 or 12, which for a wide player would be a good return.

"Salah takes a bit of that pressure off Firmino in terms of getting those goals. Klopp loves Firmino so he will always play, and he was involved in both of Salah's goals on Saturday."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms