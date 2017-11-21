For the fourth time in his fantastic career, Lewis Hamilton was comfortably the best driver in Formula 1, coming away with another world championship, in addition to securing another Constructors' Championship for Mercedes, who have now won an incredible four in a row.

As a result of another huge success for the man from Hertfordshire, he was flown back to England to Mercedes' main base of operations to celebrate with the team that made the 34-year-old's success, with a race to go, all possible.

Hamilton spoke about just how beneficial this group are, not just for Mercedes, but for his own performances.

"This is a very emotional day. I was not expecting this, thanks everyone for the warm welcome,” he said.

"I’ve been in the sport for a long time now, but to see the work ethic in Brixworth and Brackley really inspires me. Every time I come around, I see everyone operating at 100%, which encourages me to bring my best performance."

The mutual respect between the individual Hamilton and the collective at Mercedes HQ was very prominent, as the world champion continually praised and thanked the staff that put in the unbelievable hours to ensure his success, especially considering how competitive the field is in today's age.

“Thank you all for helping me achieve my dreams, it would not have been possible without you. This is the best championship year, because we’ve been fighting another team and because we’ve had the difficulties and challenges we’ve had – that just makes it so much greater."

The former Sports Personality of the Year winner stated his shock at just how many people turned out to show gratitude and offer thanks to another incredible accomplishment on his already imperious record in the sport.

“Today is something that I will never forget, turning up at the front gate of the factory and seeing everyone out on the street to welcome me – I’m blown away. This has been an incredible year, it’s been an incredible journey together. There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation I have for everyone."

Hamilton will now look to carry this momentum through until the end, where he aims to cement his name further as the best in the world with a victory at Abu Dhabi on Sunday in the final F1 race of the season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms