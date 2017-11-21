Michael Cheika’s conduct during Australia’s 30-6 defeat by England at Twickenham has been referred for investigation by World Rugby.

The Wallabies head coach was infuriated by a number of refereeing decisions throughout the match this past weekend, and when a Michael Hooper try was disallowed in the first half, he appeared to mouth “f*****g genius” in reference to the decision made by referee Ben O’Keeffe.

When asked during a broadcast interview if he had actually called O’Keeffe a “f*****g cheat”, Cheika ended the interview.

Actions of a guilty man you'd assume.

On two occasions he walked down the steps from the coaches’ box to the touchline to remonstrate with officials and received abuse from supporters that he described as a “gobful” that was “not pleasant”, at one point resulting in a verbal exchange with a fan.

Safe to say it was an afternoon to forget for Cheika, with his team losing on the field to Eddie Jones' men, and him also losing his cool with the officials and with fans in attendance.

Jon Davis, the disciplinary officer for the autumn internationals, is looking into his behaviour on Saturday afternoon.

“Following various media reports and a referral from World Rugby, the comments and conduct attributed to Michael Cheika are being investigated. An update will be issued tomorrow (Tuesday),” read a statement issued by the body that oversees disciplinary matters for the November Tests.

The Six Nations disciplinary officer has already written to Cheika, who is now in Edinburgh as the Wallabies prepare for their final match of the trip against Scotland, following a referral of the matter from World Rugby.

An update should be given later today (Tuesday).

