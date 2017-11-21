Boxing

A dejected Tony Bellew told Coldwell the only way to bounce back from this is to get back in the gym again, doing what he does best..

Dave Coldwell reveals text sent from Tony Bellew after David Haye fight was cancelled

Rumours that David Haye may have picked up multiple injuries during his training camp for his December rematch with Tony Bellew had been rife for a few weeks, with Eddie Hearn repeatedly downplaying the legitimacy of them.

However, last night Haye admitted that he may have suffered one too many with his latest being an injured bicep, leaving him with no choice but to postpone his tussle with long-time rival Bellew indefinitely.

This news came as another devastating blow to Tony, who, as Dave Coldwell informed the public, had been dealing with another rigorous and ruthless training camp, in addition to personal difficulties dealing with the unfortunate passing of his brother-in-law.

"He showed immense strength of character. I’ve always had respect for his mental toughness but for him to have just gone through the sessions that we’ve had to, with all that that’s going on, it’s took it to another level,” Coldwell stated.

Coldwell went on to admit that Bellew was truly gutted when Eddie Hearn informed him that all this hard work and immense dedication will have gone to waste, as Haye pulled out of yet another big fight with an injury.

Yorkshireman and former professional boxer himself, Dave Coldwell understood just how challenging this commitment would've been for Tony, who poured his everything into a training camp, spending weeks and months away from all of his loved ones to try and show the world that his victory over Haye was far from a fluke, for it all to mean nothing.

However, Bellew's text to his close friend and trainer will shine a positive light going forward on this scenario that may seem dark in the present moment.

Coldwell revealed that the Bomber from Liverpool sent him a text last night explaining that he won't let this get the best of him.

Tony Bellew and David Haye Press Conference

“He was devastated when he got the call. He’s had today off. He sent me text this morning, because he’s in good shape, he’s in very good shape, saying ‘I’m not letting this go, I’ll be with you tomorrow.’ I think he’s going to come down for a session tomorrow."

This revelation shows all that Bellew is one tough man, both physically and mentally, as it can be presumed from this that Bellew will not call time on his long and successful career like a number of pundits believed so.

One can only hope that the 34-year-old gives it one more shot at the big time, be it a rematch with David Haye, or another domestic moneymaker with Tyson Fury, or the one that has eluded him thus far in his career, the world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker, 

