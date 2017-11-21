Rangers are still searching for a full-time manager after sacking Pedro Caixinha almost a month ago.

Caixinha left Ibrox after just 229 days in the job - the second shortest managerial stint in the club’s history - following a disappointing start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Graeme Murty is currently in charge of the Gers on an interim basis but the former Scotland international is unlikely to be handed the reins on a permanent basis.

Alex McLeish is the current odds-on favourite to become the new Rangers boss followed by Derek McInnes and Tommy Wright.

Murty is the fourth favourite and then we have the outsiders like Frank de Boer, Alan Pardew and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Sutton knows which manager Rangers should appoint

However, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes he knows exactly which manager Rangers should be trying to bring to Ibrox.

Tony Pulis was sacked by West Brom on Monday and Sutton reckons Rangers would be mad not to try and appoint the experienced Welshman - even if some of the club’s fans don’t want him.

“He may not be a popular choice,” Sutton tweeted, “but Rangers could do a lot worse than go for Tony Pulis…”

Is Sutton being serious?

It’s hard to tell whether or not Sutton, who teased Henrik Larsson earlier this month by asking him if he would be interested in taking the Rangers job, is being serious.

The retired England international has a penchant for winding people up - whether that’s fellow pundits or fans - in his role as a pundit.

He doesn’t care who he offends and will always give his honest opinion, whether you like it or not.

Celtic fans don't think so

Judging by the reaction of Celtic fans, they’re convinced he’s antagonising the Rangers supporters, pointing out that the Scottish outfit wouldn’t be able to afford Pulis.

Others believe Sutton might be suggesting that Rangers need a relegation dogfight specialist like Pulis to keep them in the Scottish top flight this season.

Rangers need to appoint a new manager quickly

The Gers currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, nine points behind league-leaders Celtic, after winning seven of their opening 13 league matches this term.

And following their 2-0 defeat to Hamilton Academical on Saturday, the Rangers fans know it’s imperative that a proper manager is brought in sooner rather than later.

