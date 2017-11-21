David Haye yesterday pulled out of his rematch with Tony Bellew after suffering an arm injury in training.

The 37-year-old was due to face Bellew for a second time at the O2 Arena on December 17 but damaged his bicep in a freak accident and will require surgery.

"I am devastated to announce my much-anticipated rematch against Tony Bellew has been postponed until 24th March of 5th May 2018, subject to scheduling," said Haye in a statement.

"I would like to apologise to Tony, and all of Team Bellew, as well as our fans who have been left disappointed.

"I've been solely focused on this fight and it's extremely frustrating that I couldn't finish 2017 with just my ring performance doing the talking.

"I look forward to getting back to training and into the ring in early 2018 with excitement and determination."

Haye claims he could fight Bellew next year on March 24 or May 5, but attentions have turned to who Bellew could fight instead.

One man who seems keen on facing the Scouser is Tyson Fury, who's been working hard in the gym recently as he plans to make a comeback.

When Haye's withdrawal came to light, Fury immediately tweeted Bellew saying he was ready to make a fight happen for next year.

The Gypsy King knows exactly how Bellew must feel after the same thing happened to him in 2013, when an injury stopped Haye from fighting.

But whereas Bellew reacted to the news on Twitter with a classy statement, Fury went on the offensive four years ago by labelling Haye a "p***y".

2017: BELLEW REACTS TO HAYE INJURY

2013: FURY REACTS TO HAYE INJURY

Fury wrote: "I smell p***y is that u David I smell p***y is that u David ?? I smell p***y! I smell p***y!!@mrdavidhaye [sic]."

Typical Tyson Fury. Bellew has yet to respond to the 29-year-old's cheeky offer, but it's a fight that all boxing fans would no doubt love to see.

Speculation surrounding Fury's first opponent when he returns has mounted in recent weeks and now Bellew has been added to the shortlist - although it's anything but short.

