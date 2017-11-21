Managerial casualties seem to be the trend in the Premier League at the moment.

Four bosses have already felt the dreaded boot out the exit door and we're only in November. Ronald Koeman, Slaven Bilic, Craig Shakespeare and now Tony Pulis are all currently out of work.

Pulis was the latest man to be removed from his post after a pretty dreadful run of form which has seen West Brom pick up just two wins in the Premier League so far this season.

The 4-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday at the Hawthorns was the final straw and the fans were on Pulis' back from the first minute.

The visiting Blues fans filled the stadium with a chant of 'Tony Pulis, your football is sh**e' throughout, with certain sections of Baggies supporters joining in.

However, the dismay from his own fans was far from the worst part.

TWO WEST BROM PLAYERS TURN ON PULIS

According to the Mirror, fans spotted at least two players sitting in executive boxes joining in with the chants.

Now, the players have not been identified, but it would have to be those who were either injured or had been expelled from the match day squad.

What these revelations show is that despite Pulis' claims that the dressing room was supporting of his methods, he was clearly fighting a losing battle for a while.

However, Albion’s Chinese owner Guochuan Lai has stated that he is not craving 'entertaining football' and wants Sam Allardyce to come in and fix his sinking ship.

It begs the question, why get rid of a survival specialist so hastily?

PULIS ON HIS TIME AT WEST BROM

“Over the last three seasons we have achieved a great deal and I am proud to have managed West Bromwich Albion,” Pulis said.

“I would like to thank the two owners, Jeremy Peace and Mr Lai, the board and fans for their support during my time as West Brom. Jeremy Peace and Mr Lai have played an important role in the off-field success and given the team a platform to build from.

"My remit was to develop the squad and ensure we delivered results which would in turn improve the club’s financial position. We have achieved this year-on-year and I am pleased to have played a part in the club’s growth."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms