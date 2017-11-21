Dillian Whyte was among the first to tweet Tony Bellew after David Haye was forced to pull out of their fight due to an arm injury.

Last month, Whyte called Bellew a “coward” and even offered to fight him for free, proving just how much he wants to meet the Bomber inside the ring.

And Whyte claimed on Twitter on Monday that he was ready to replace Haye on December 17.

"Let’s not let the boxing fans down @EddieHearn I will fight Bellew @TonyBellew in December and beat him up even without a proper training camp,” Whyte wrote.

Whyte was applauded for his desire to step in and many boxing fans were eager to see what he could do against Bellew, even with limited training time.

Yet Bellew wrote on Twitter that he would now use the time to mourn the passing of his brother-in-law Ashley Roberts, who died in August.

And Whyte seems to have received confirmation that Bellew won’t fight him next month, for he’s sent a tweet labelling the 34-year-old a “coward” and saying he doesn’t have “the balls to fight me”.

“I apologise to all the people that the fake heavyweight @TonyBellew has let down by not having the balls to fight me & save the December show @SkySportsBoxing the mans a coward,” Whyte wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

So, it’s unclear now when Bellew or Whyte will fight next.

The Evertonian expressed his disappointment after Haye’s withdrawal, which came when he tore his biceps after slipping on the stairs.

“After a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I've done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing and slipped," Haye said, per BBC Sport.

"I instinctively grabbed the banister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell. In doing so I somehow managed to damage my biceps.”

The rematch is now expected to be held on March 24 or May 5.

Barring any freak accidents, of course.

