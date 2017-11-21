After sending out a tweet effectively stating that he no longer wanted to be a part of the Phoenix Suns, the team wasted little time in granting Eric Bledsoe his wish by trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard took to Twitter and posted, "I don't wanna be here" in October, which immediately led to the franchise placing him on the trade market and in exile from the organisation.

Just weeks later, the Suns agreed a deal with the Bucks which saw them acquire big man Greg Monroe and multiple 2018 draft picks in return for the wantaway Bledsoe.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old will make his first return to Phoenix to take on his former employers.

Following Milwaukee's 99-88 loss at home to the Washington Wizards on Monday night, the attention quickly turned to Bledsoe's return to Arizona.

"It's just another game," Bledsoe told reporters, per ESPN. "Another game we just got to win. We got to win this game, get above .500, build off that."

Despite spending four years with the team, the former Kentucky product could be in for a hostile reception from the Suns fans due to the nature of his departure.

He's unsure of the reaction he'll receive inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena but he insists he still has a strong affection for the Phoenix faithful.

"Who knows?" Bledsoe said. "I love the fans and I hope they love me back, but you know how that go. Love my teammates I played with while I was there. I'm just focused on the game. I got great teammates that will have my back."

Bledsoe did admit, however, that playing against his former teammates will bring him some extra joy and motivation on the court.

"Oh for sure," he said. "Everybody knew what happened, the situation that went down. I just got to come out and play my game and don't worry about nothing else."

One man, in particular, he's looking forward to going up against is his old backcourt partner and close friend Devin Booker.

"Book's a talented player, man," Bledsoe said. "I got a lot of respect for him. He works hard. It's all love off the court, but on the court we're definitely going to compete against each other."

The Bucks guard has struggled to find his way at times with his new team and is currently averaging 11.8 points a game, down from the 15.7 points he averaged in three games this season with Phoenix.

After winning four straight games since Bledsoe made his debut, Milwaukee is currently on a two-game losing streak and will hope to snap this with the help of their new guard against his old team.