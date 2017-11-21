In a bid to clamp down on diving in the Premier League, the FA introduced a new law over the summer that would see players punished for simulation.

Every Monday, a panel consisting of an ex-referee, an ex-manager and an ex-player review incidents from the weekend to spot cases of diving.

Players are only charged if their actions lead to the awarding of a penalty or getting an opponent sent off.

"Successful deception of a match official" is the technical term the FA used when they made the announcement, adding that they will act...

"...where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed."

There have been plenty of examples this season of simulation going unpunished, but according to the BBC, Everton's Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to ever be charged.

Niasse won a penalty during the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace over the weekend that sparked a frenzy amongst football fans and the media.

In the footage below, the 27-year-old forward goes to ground far too easily after a collision with Scott Dann.

NIASSE MAKES PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

Leighton Baines converted the resulting spot-kick which helped Everton leave Selhurst Park with a point, but Niasse has been punished for his moment of gamesmanship.

Niasse has until 6pm tonight to respond to the charge and one man that will be happy with the decision is Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

After the game, Hodgson made no bones about his feelings towards Niasse diving to win a penalty for Everton.

"We feel hard done by, I suppose," he said. "I don't think we could have played a lot better.

"The goals we conceded were unfortunate - the first was a dive, and the second was our doing as we committed harakiri and it let them back into the game.

"But we really did boss the game, playing some excellent football."

