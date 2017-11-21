David Haye has given so much to British boxing over the years that it’s a genuine shame to see him receive so much hate after pulling out of the Tony Bellew fight on Monday.

The 37-year-old was, by all accounts, desperate for the rematch against Bellew at the O2 Arena but has inadvertently let boxing fans down after suffering a freak arm injury in training.

“Unfortunately, after a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I’ve done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing, slipped, so instinctively grabbed the bannister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell,” Haye said in a statement, “in doing so I somehow managed to damage my bicep in the process.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports News that Haye is “distraught” after being forced to pull out of the fight.

“I’ve not seen David like that before," Hearn said. "He's a guy who's very confident in himself and his ability, he loves the limelight, and he looked like a broken man.

"He wanted the fight badly. He hates pulling out of fights, and knows he has been injured in the past and let people down.

"He knows he's going to suffer the wrath of the fans again, but what can you do?”

Some of the tweets sent to Haye have been disgraceful

Suffering the wrath of the fans has proved to be somewhat of an understatement.

Some of the tweets directed towards Haye over the past 24 hours have been nothing short of disgraceful.

However, there is at least one person who has expressed some sympathy for the Hayemaker.

Curtis Woodhouse's tweet is spot on

Curtis Woodhouse, who became a professional boxer in 2006 following his career as a pro footballer, is one of the few people to consider how Haye might be feeling and the pain he’s probably going through right now.

“Have to feel sorry for David Haye,” Woodhouse tweeted. “When your body lets you down and just won't do what it use to it's upsetting. This is probably the end if reports of his withdrawal are correct.”

Others also think it could be the end for Haye

Indeed, he’s not the only person who thinks the time has come for Haye to hang up the gloves - although Woodhouse’s tweet was far more respectful than the majority of similar posts…

There's just no need.

Woodhouse knows what it's like to be trolled

Perhaps one of the reasons why Woodhouse has shown some sympathy towards Haye is because he knows exactly what it feels like to be trolled.

He even confronted an internet troll a few years back.

Find out what happened here...

Should we be feeling sympathy for David Haye? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms