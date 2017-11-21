The David Haye curse has reared it's ugly head once again.

The injury-prone boxer was fit and raring to go for his rematch with Tony Bellew on December 17 but in typical fashion, the Hayemaker has had to pull out through injury.

Apparently, he hurt himself during a training session on a stair case where he fell and injured his pectoral muscle.

Now, Bellew is left without an opponent after training for several weeks in preparation for the highly-anticipated bout.

That's not to say that he hasn't had his challengers, with both Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury offering to step in at short notice.

Both would represent huge tests for Bellew and would likely be well received by boxing fans.

BELLEW EXPLAINS WHY THE FIGHTS WON'T HAPPEN

However, bouts against the two British fighters are all but certain not to happen next month and the Evertonian has explained why.

Bellew said: “I think the chances are very slim to none that December 17 is going to go ahead.

“There is a very, very minute possibility but it’s very doubtful in my opinion. There is just not a fight to fit the bill.

“I’m not going to sell the public a mismatch. I fight big fights. I fight proper fights.

“I fight world class fighters, former world champions, former ring magazine champions, former undisputed champions.

“I don’t take easy tasks and I am not going to ask someone to come in with four weeks’ notice and give me an easy fight. I’m not going to do that to the public and I’m not going to do that to boxing.”

BELLEW HAS SOME SYMPATHY FOR HAYE

Despite a clear rivalry between the pair, Bellew did have some respectful words for the stricken Haye although, you can clearly tell how distraught he is.

“David Haye’s body is starting to fall apart on him,” said the 34-year-old.

“He is man who has had a wonderful, wonderful career. Boxing is a hard sport so it would be hard for me to commit to him… but yes, I would.

“David Haye gave me an opportunity first time around.

“Would I commit to him? Something is going to have to be put in place. Something that will guarantee him to get in the ring because at this moment in time I feel like the world has caved in on me.”

Let's hope they get everything sorted sooner rather than later.

