The Los Angeles Clippers suffered their ninth consecutive loss after being thumped 107-85 by the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Doc Rivers' men showed little fight in the Big Apple and were down by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers had beaten the Knicks on 10 straight occasions but that streak came to an end on a humiliating night.

Star player Blake Griffin fouled out and the entire team lacked unity as they succumbed to an 11th loss in the last 12 games.

Point guard Patrick Beverley returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games with injury and couldn't hide his frustration when speaking to reporters after the game.

“This ... feels like 100 losses,” Beverley said, per the LA Times. “Straight up. This ... is weak. This ain’t how I roll. That ain’t OK and I won’t allow it to be OK as long as I’m here. That’s a fact.”

The Clippers already had a team meeting following their third straight loss against the San Antonio Spurs at the beginning of the month and Beverley was asked if it was worth having another one.

“Hell no,” he said. “We just got to play harder. That’s it. We just got to play harder. You get rid of the mistakes by playing hard. We’re not playing hard; the first unit, not the whole team. I challenged the first unit to play harder.”

Of the players in the starting lineup, Griffin had 21 points on 6-of-18 shooting, but had just four rebounds and also four turnovers. DeAndre Jordan had 10 points and nine rebounds. Beverley had nine points and Lou Williams had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting. Austin Rivers missed eight of nine shots and finished with two points.

“So what if you have two points? As long as we win, what does it matter? What if you don’t have no points?” Beverley said. “And that’s the maturity hump that we got to get over. We have to be more mature and I don’t think we’re mature enough yet.

“We too cool. We too cool. We come in this game, we come on the court like people are supposed to back down because of the name on the back of our jerseys and that’s not the case.

"The only thing people are looking at is the name on the front of our jersey, and that’s nine losses in a row. They don’t give a ... about what you’ve done in the past or your stats or anything. Teams out here are trying to beat our --- and they are beating our ---. We took another ‘L.’ This is new territory for me, and I don’t like it.”

The veteran has never been one to bite his tongue and is clearly not afraid to speak up even though he's a new member of the team.

If the rest of his teammates show the same desire that he does, it would help to get them out of the hole they're currently in.

The 5-11 Clippers travel to the Atlanta Hawks in their next outing as they seek to bring the losing streak to an end.