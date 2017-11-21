Manchester United fans may have been very happy with their 4-1 win over Newcastle, but it is almost certain that they were more ecstatic over the return of Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman had been missing for a prolonged period due to a serious hamstring injury, but made his triumphant return in some style, recording a goal and an assist against the Magpies.

He was man of the match, however, after the game, Rafa Benitez instigated what has proved to be a very interesting debate, saying that Pogba is still nowhere near the level of Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

"No, they're different," said the Newcastle manager. "Stevie was a top-class player for so many years.

"He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball.

"He was a top-class player. Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for 10 or 15 years.

"Pogba is not my player, so I don't need to talk too much about him. He's a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players."

MAN UTD FANS DISAGREED

A lot of the United fan base disagreed with the comments, stating that at the age of 24, Pogba is the superior player.

Well, one Liverpool fan on Twitter has completely shutdown that theory with a perfect tweet.

To be fair, he has really hit the nail on the head here to be honest.

No one can deny Pogba's brilliance, but to say he is at the level of Gerrard at 24 is a pretty silly theory.

The Frenchman still has plenty of time in his career to match the former England captain but right now, he's some way behind.

Liverpool fans were quick to agree with the brilliant tweet.

FANS REPLY

The only certain thing is that Liverpool fans surely wouldn't have minded Pogba slotting into their team as a replacement for Gerrard when he left the club.

While Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Gigi Wijnaldum have done a decent job in Jurgen Klopp's midfield, the Frenchman is simply on another level, one that is a lot nearer to Gerrard's.

