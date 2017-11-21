Rumours started to surface last week that David Haye was ready to cancel his rematch with Tony Bellew.

This week, those rumours came to fruition as the Hayemaker had to withdraw from the December 17 fight due to a bicep injury he sustained during training.

The news came as a big shock to the boxing world, and a big blow to Bellew, who was eager to prove his win over Haye earlier this year wasn't simply a fluke, and nor was it down to his opponent being severely injured.

Since Haye's withdrawal, three names have been linked with stepping in.

Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury, and Joseph Parker. However, all three have since basically been ruled out, with the latter's team confirming today that a fight just isn't possible.

However, speaking of Parker's next potential opponents, Bellew did launch a verbal attack at renowned drug users Lucas Browne and Luis Ortiz and how they should be banned from the sport for life.

"If I was Parker, I wouldn't even touch Lucas Browne. He's a steroid cheat, forget him," Bellew said.

"Browne and Luis Ortiz should be banned for life, otherwise someone is going to be killed in the ring by a steroid user. That will happen one day and then we'll see drug cheats banned for life. It's sad, but that's where we are heading."

Strong words from 'The Bomber', but you have to believe that the Brit has a point.

There is a reason that rules are in place, and to go and break them then being allowed to return, fight someone else, and put their opponent in more danger? How can they allow that to happen?

Australian Lucas Browne became the country's first world heavyweight champion after winning the WBA (Regular) title in 2016, but was stripped of it two months later after failing a drugs test.

Cleared of any wrongdoing, Browne would later fail another test, testing positive for the banned substance ostarine, which is used to aid muscle recovery.

He returned to boxing this year and reports surfaced earlier this month that he had a fight scheduled with Parker and was waiting on the New Zealander to sign, if these reports are true, you really have to feel for Bellew.

Nicknamed "The Real King Kong", Ortiz held the WBA interim heavyweight title between 2015 and 2016 after originally being stripped of it in 2014.

Again stripped in later 2016, the Cuban has tested positive for anabolic steroids in 2014 and most recently diuretics in 2017, both illegal in the sport; failing testing twice, you can understand why questions are being asked about the 6ft 4in man and why he, along with Browne, are still allowed in the ring.

