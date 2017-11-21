Jamie Carragher gave Craig Bellamy a warm welcome on Monday Night Football, introducing him as “a future Wales manager”.

The Sky Sports programme is easily one of the most enjoyable to watch as Carragher and, usually, Gary Neville delve into the previous weekend’s fixtures.

And Bellamy figured to be a decent replacement for Neville; the former Newcastle United striker is well known for his fiery attitude.

There was plenty for the pair to discuss, too, including the north London derby and Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool’s victories on Saturday.

Add the fact that Monday’s game, a 2-2 draw between Brighton and Stoke City, made for entertaining viewing and it made for a really good four hours of television.

Carragher and Bellamy spent a season together at Liverpool but viewers noticed they were rather frosty towards one another, especially in the early stages, on MNF, with the former Wales international frequently interrupting Carragher.

We’ve picked out some moments where Bellamy was eager to disrupt Carragher mid-speech.

It’s no different than a couple of guys debating football in the pub, really, and that’s where much of Monday Night Football’s appeal comes from.

Add in the tactical analysis and it makes for one of the better football shows around.

Carragher and Bellamy both discussed how Arsenal were able to outclass Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s 2-0 derby win, with the Gunners’ press standing out to the former centre-back.

"Arsenal were pressing three v three," Carragher explained. "So when they won the ball, they had three Arsenal attackers against three Tottenham defenders because of that organised press, which is something we don't normally see with Arsenal.

"That forced Hugo Lloris to go long. That was a theme of the game.

“But because Arsenal have gone to press and Spurs have knocked it long, it's still three v three. So if there's a turnover at the other end, that's going to cause you a big problem."

The reaction to Bellamy’s appearance was positive and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him on more in the coming weeks, provided he doesn’t take the Wales job.

