This season's rookie class is already shaping up to be one of the best in recent years with a number of young players making immediate impacts in the NBA.

The likes of Ben Simmons, Dennis Smith Jr., Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox have all shown flashes of their talent and why they were all lottery picks.

Whilst many of those rookies were expected to do well because of their high picks, there are other players lower down the draft pecking order that have also impressed.

Golden State Warriors big man Jordan Bell, who was selected in the second round at number 38, has provided some good energy off the bench when he's been given minutes.

Bell's teammate Kevin Durant has liked what he's seen from this year's class and provided an interesting choice for his favourite rookie.

"I like OG Anunoby from Toronto," Durant said. "He plays hard. He can shoot it. He rebounds well. He's really going to be really good in the future."

The Raptors took the London-born small forward with the 23rd pick and it's already proving to be a smart acquisition.

When he came up against KD and the Warriors in October, the 20-year-old posted eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench - which wasn't bad for just the fourth NBA game of his career.

In 16 games so far, he's averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.4 minutes per game whilst shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three-point range.

He has become a permanent fixture in head coach Dwayne Casey's rotation thanks to his energy, hustle and hard work on the floor.

Anunoby was recently inserted into the starting lineup to replace the injured Norman Powell and has repaid his head coach's faith with some strong performances.

As well as the Toronto youngster, there are other rookies who have caught Durant's attention in the early part of the campaign.

"I like Lonzo Ball, I like how he's playing the point guard position. Jayson Tatum is playing well in Boston, he's playing like a seasoned vet and you've got De'Aaron Fox hitting game winners," he said.

"Ben Simmons - I don't even know if you want to call him a rookie because he's been around the league for a year already. But it's his first NBA action and he's playing phenomenal basketball."

Having played against Simmons twice in the last 10 days, the reigning Finals MVP recently said he was "something I've never seen before at the point guard position".

The Aussie is currently the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award with the outstanding performances he's producing on a nightly basis for the Philadelphia 76ers and could potentially become an All-Star in his first year.