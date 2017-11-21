Ah, Euro 2012. It feels like a lifetime ago now, doesn’t it?

Five years have passed since the tournament in Poland and Ukraine which saw Spain crowned European champions for the second time in a row following their previous triumph in 2008.

Roy Hodgson’s England side reached the quarter-finals - heady days, eh? - before they were knocked out by Italy after losing a penalty shoot-out. Joe Hart is probably still having nightmares about Andrea Pirlo’s Panenka.

The Three Lions had a tough group that year. Placed in Group D alongside France, Ukraine and Sweden, England fans weren’t feeling overly optimistic ahead of the tournament.

However, after drawing with France and beating both Sweden and Ukraine, Roy’s boys topped the group and earned themselves a knockout stage fixture against… the Azzurri. Typical.

Throwback to when Shearer interrupted Dixon

Following the 1-0 victory over Ukraine, though, one of the best moments of the tournament happened.

But rather than out on the pitch, it occurred inside the BBC Sport studio.

Lee Dixon, Alan Shearer, Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker were discussing the match when things turned very awkward.

Dixon, who is actually a pretty decent pundit these days, was waffling on about England when Shearer interrupted him.

Perhaps the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer sensed that his colleague was struggling a bit and attempted to bail him out.

Dixon, however, did not appreciate Shearer’s intervention. At all.

Video: Dixon reacts after Shearer interrupts him

Watch this clip and check out Dixon’s reaction. He was clearly livid…

Some people reckon this was one of the main reasons why Dixon left BBC for ITV Sport a month later.

Dixon now has to deal with Roy Keane

The former Arsenal defender worked for BBC for eight years but has been employed by rivals ITV since 2012 and now has to deal with Roy Keane a couple of times every month.

"Sad to be leaving BBC. Nothing lasts forever,” Dixon said after the 2012 European Championships. “New challenges ahead. Loved my time there. Wonderful people... Just time to move on."

Come on Lee, admit it was all Shearer’s fault.

