Much like the 2016 and 2017 summer transfer windows, next year is looking likely it will be another busy one for Manchester United.

We're only in November and yet rumours are already swirling around who will be next to join Jose Mourinho's revolution at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future is also up for discussion, given he's 36-years-old and only signed a short-term deal in August.

But it's incoming players United fans are most interested in and the same old names keep cropping up lately.

Antoine Griezmann is one of them, as is Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Looking at United's team there's not an awful lot of room for improvement, but another world-class attacking player wouldn't go amiss.

Both Griezmann and Dybala are strikers by trade, but they've also shown over the years that they can play a supporting role in the No.10.

Dybala in particular likes to drop deep and dictate play for Juventus, much like how his countryman, Lionel Messi, does for Barcelona.

Were United to try and sign Dybala next summer they would need to make a near world-record offer, but much depends on what the Argentina wants.

And it would appear he doesn't really know. In his latest interview with France Football, per the Mirror, Dybala questioned whether he will still be at Juventus next summer.

But more interesting still for United, who are known admirers, he said he misses Pogba.

"I don't know if I'll be at Juventus for life - and I can't even say that this will not be my last year in Turin," said the 24-year-old.

"I want to win everything now, football is strange you never really know what will happen in the future.

"I must admit I miss Dani Alves and Pogba. Alves has an amazing vision and is really self-confident, he is one of the best players I've ever seen.

"Pogba is a friend of mine, we were on very good terms on and off the pitch."

Make of that what you will, but given Pogba recently wished Dybala a happy birthday using the #AgentP, you can hardly blame United fans for being excited. Here's how they reacted.

With seven months until the opening of the 2018 summer transfer window, Mourinho had better start laying down the foundations to finally bring Dybala to United.

