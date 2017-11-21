When people talk about the best of the best in recent fights, you would say that Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua has to be one of the most anticipating fights yet to be announced.

All of this month, the likes of Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, and Wilder have been firing shots in the spotlight at the triple champion.

Wilder's latest tweet, however, seems to be the biggest attack yet at the Londoner.

Wilder, who told Showtime Boxing at the start of this month: "As soon as @anthonyfjoshua accepts the fight, I'll be there. They're trying to distract people because I'm a danger to anybody's career."

Wilder then told an interviewer after he beat Bermane Stiverne that he will be waiting for Joshua.

Joshua retaliated whilst laughing in a recorded reply, saying: "Imma slap Wilder all over the ring, what's he fifteen stone? Mad." Preceding to mention how "talk is cheap" after firing at Fury.

Then, Wilder, who definitely seems more up for the fight, made a video that called out Joshua again, criticising the champion for the delay and throwing the blame at him.

"2018 is what you should be worried about. You said if the people want it, then you want it; well the people want it... Do you? Or do y'all have some hidden agenda's? You either fight, or shut up."

Famously adding: "I'm ready to dethrone you, I will be heavyweight champion of the world, I will defeat you. Are you up for the challenge?"

Last night, Wilder added more salt to the wound, tweeting "Sophia is getting lonely. She needs some sister wives. @anthonyfjoshua ... don't wait, make the date MATE. #BombZquad #THEHeavyweightChampionOfTheWorld #SophiaTheBelt #WilderJoshua #Undisputed"

If that does not speed up Joshua's representatives in agreeing to fight Wilder after another impressive victory recently, who knows what will.

Do you think Joshua v Wilder will happen? Who would win? Or, should Joshua face off against one of the many other challengers like Fury or Parker first?

