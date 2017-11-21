Diving, a part of the game every fan from casual to hardcore wants removed from the sport.

This season, a new system was put in place to retrospectively punish those caught simulating on replays when the referee had not picked up on it during the game.

Arsenal fans were crying out for Watford's Richarlison to be the first candidate but sadly, the FA rejected their proposal.

But, on Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that England's governing body had accused their first victim, with Everton's Oumar Niasse the guilty party.

The striker - who was not well received by Ronald Koeman - clearly dived for his side's penalty in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

On Match of the Day, both Alan Shearer and Phil Neville agreed that Niasse should be punished for his actions.

NEVILLE'S TWITTER BATTLE

Sadly for Phil, his words on the BBC show have meant that he has been targeted by Everton fans, a club he used to play for and captain.

Some have even named him as a "grass". Just read below and enjoy Twitter at its brilliant best.

And that is why Twitter is a thing of beauty.

To be fair to Phil, he simply did his job and analysed a major incident in a Premier League game.

The entertainment didn't end there though, as some users reminded Neville of one horrendous dive he took during his days with the Toffees.

NEVILLE'S A DIVER

Then, just to cap the soap opera off, one fan just had a final dig at Neville's credentials as Everton captain.

They weren't exactly positive...

Worst captain of all time? Ouch.

Niasse now faces a potential suspension due to the FA action and could be suspended for Everton's games against Southampton and West Ham United.

The Toffees are firmly involved in this season's relegation battle at the moment and right now, you wouldn't put it past David Unsworth's side dropping down.

Cheers for that as well, Phil.

