It hasn’t been the easiest season for Arsenal but they gave their fans something to cheer with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s north London derby.

Arsene Wenger’s side looked mightily impressive, serving a reminder to their neighbours that talk of a power shift is premature.

The Gunners remain in sixth place and they’ll have to watch Spurs in the Champions League this evening, but their performance has left supporters optimistic about their top four hopes.

The battle for the automatic Champions League places is gearing up to be incredibly close, with Arsenal and Liverpool both on 22 points and Spurs on 23.

For Arsenal to avoid a repeat of last season, in which they finished fifth and missed out on Europe’s elite competition for the first time in Wenger’s reign, they’re going to need a number of things to go their way.

Mesut Ozil is going to have to keep producing the sort of performance that saw him named the man of the match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez must ensure the continued rumours about his exit do not affect him.

Fan creates interesting Twitter thread

One Arsenal season ticket holder has delivered an insightful Twitter thread in which she claims the Gunners’ current energy expenditure means they are primed to peak in December and May, both crucial stages of any Premier League season.

Here’s the thread in its entirety.

Watch: Arsenal's tactics v Spurs

Can Arsenal sustain their pressing style?

The fan, Jane Cavendish, clearly knows her stuff. By her logic, Wenger has put his players in the perfect position to succeed later on in the season by resting his first-team players in the Europa League and with such decisions as substituting Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil against Spurs, subs which she says were “perfectly timed”.

She also refers to Arsenal’s pressing style and how the players may still be able to play with as much energy in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

It was that pressing that caused Tottenham problems, with Jamie Carragher expanding on it on Monday Night Football.

“Arsenal were pressing three v three," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"So when they won the ball, they had three Arsenal attackers against three Tottenham defenders because of that organised press, which is something we don't normally see with Arsenal.”

