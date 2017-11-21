Everyone seems to be firing at Anthony Joshua at the minute.

First, it was Deontay Wilder pestering him about their showdown, then it was Tyson Fury and his "weightlifter" jibe. It seems that the man just can't cut a break, even when he is on holiday in Dubai!

His latest enemy is none other than the ever-present promoter of Joseph Parker, David Higgins.

Higgins has desperately been trying to reach an agreement with AJ's camp over a potential unification clash next year.

However, of course, there is also the possibility his man Parker could agree to face Wilder should negotiations with Eddie Hearn and co. continue to stall.

But Higgins insists there is a fairly simple reason why they are targeting Joshua first. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he revealed Parker's team all believe the Brit would be the easier opponent and made comparisons to the England football team.

"People have been asking why don't we make a unification with Deontay Wilder. For us it's simple: Anthony Joshua is the softer of the two.

"There is a lot of hype and glamour. But we believe Joshua will fold at unification level like England fail to reach World Cup finals."

Talks are reportedly ongoing with Parker willing to accept just a 35 percent cut to secure a showdown with Joshua, however, with so many options on the table, there's every chance it won't be Joshua's next fight...

Joshua vs Wilder seems to be the more likely of the two to happen first, not only due to the stature of the boxers but also due to the amount of coverage the American is giving this potential fight on social media.

With Haye yesterday making himself unavailable for his showdown with Tony Bellew next month, some believe that Bellew v Parker would be a better fit, Higgins even accepted that it makes, 'commercial sense'.

Nevertheless, the promoter doesn't believe Parker and Bellew should even "be in the same ring."

WBO heavyweight title-holder Parker has plenty of options too with another of Joshua's enemies, Tyson Fury, a potential opponent.

Fury hasn't fought since 2015 but is back in training and hopes to make his comeback in 2018.

Who should Joshua fight first, Parker or Wilder?

