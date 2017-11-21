WWE officials have reportedly changed the main event of the Royal Rumble.

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center on the WWE Network, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles in a singles match.

WWE officials are already planning for next year’s Royal Rumble event. WWE is returning to Philadelphia for next year’s Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event.

WWE will be holding the Royal Rumble on January 28th, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center. The event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

WWE will be holding an NXT Takeover special on 1/27/18, RAW on 1/29/18 and SmackDown Live on 1/30/18. All four events listed above will be held at the Wells Fargo Center, which marks the first time WWE has held four events in a row at that arena. WWE held the Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia back in 2004 and 2015.

It’s well known by now that the sports entertainment company has been planning for Roman Reigns to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 34. It seems to be the direction that we are heading. Now comes the question of who Lesnar would defend the title against at the Royal Rumble.

There have been rumors over the past few months that WWE could be building up Finn Balor for that match and doing ‘The Beast vs the Demon’.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was indeed for it to be Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor for the Universal Championship at the Rumble. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has changed his mind.

Meltzer noted that the official change was made by Vince on Monday morning as McMahon decided that Balor “isn’t over enough” for a match against Brock.

Balor was choked out by Samoa Joe on this week’s episode of Raw. WWE also booked Balor to lose to Kane a few weeks back.

The plans for Lesnar at the Royal Rumble are now up in the air. Meltzer notes that Brock vs. Braun Strowman likely won’t be the match because they don’t want to have Strowman suffer a second loss to Lesnar.

What are your thoughts on WWE changing their plans?

