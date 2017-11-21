WWE officials decided to do a big title change this week.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, Roman Reigns defeated The Miz in the main event to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

This marks the first time that Reigns has held the title during his career with the sports entertainment company. here has never been a babyface that has been pushed like Reigns that is disliked more by fans in the history of professional wrestling.

Historically, when a babyface is not getting over with the crowd, the promoter or booker would turn them heel. Reigns is truly a different case in that sense.

Since 2014, WWE has attempted to establish Reigns as their next "face of the company.” Reigns had headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the last three WrestleManias (31 lost to Seth Rollins, 32 beat Triple H and 33 when he defeated The Undertaker).

He has had many accolades during his short time with the sports entertainment company. Reigns is a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and the 2014 Superstar of the Year. Make no mistake about; Reigns is the guy in WWE.

PWinsider.com is reporting that the reason The Miz lost the title is due to him taking some time off from WWE to film a movie. There’s speculation that Miz will be filming the latest installment of The Marine franchise and there is no current timetable for his return.

Thus, this is the reason why WWE did an angle after Raw went off the air with The Shield giving Miz a triple powerbomb through the announce table to write him off television. WWE sent out the following on the title change:

Yes, Reigns is officially the new Intercontinental Champion, having picked apart The A-Lister in Raw’s main event. Minus the safety net of The Miztourage, who were taken out by The Shield earlier in the night, The A-Lister gave The Big Dog a tougher fight than perhaps he was expecting — those It Kicks found their mark even with Reigns’ extra protection, and The Awesome One chop-blocked Reigns out of the air in the middle of a Superman Punch.

Despite a truly impressive effort by the champion and a last-minute interference by Cesaro & Sheamus, Reigns had one extra burst left to carry him to glory. The Big Dog kicked out of the Skull-Crushing Finale and emphatically Speared his way to the title after The Shield disposed of The Bar at ringside, setting off a celebration with his brothers to cap a performance that wasn't just a home run — it was a Grand Slam.

