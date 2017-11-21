WWE fans are still talking about one injured star return on Monday Night Raw.

That star is Paige. The Former WWE Divas Champion started training at the WWE Performance Center in September in order to get cleared by doctors after undergoing neck surgery last year.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, there was supposed to be a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title.

However, during the match, Paige made her return, as well as NXT, stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut. They attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Dana Brooke to end the segment.

The group later attacked Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. It appears that the WWE will be setting up a feud between Paige and Bliss for the title. WWE fans sounded off on Paige’s return via social media, as seen below:

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and became the youngest Superstar to hold the title when she captured it during her Raw debut at the age of 21.

If you recall, she had been originally drafted to Raw during the 2016 brand split but never actually appeared post-Draft. WWE sent out the following about Paige’s return:

Alexa Bliss fell to Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series, and as a result, almost the entire Raw Women’s division was out for an opportunity to challenge Little Miss Bliss — Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James to be exact. But in one fell swoop, the Women’s Evolution leapt forward and threw the pecking order of Raw’s Women’s division out the window.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle placed the four would-be challengers into a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine Alexa’s next challenger, but the action was cut short when Paige emerged on the entranceway, stopping the action cold with an ominous proclamation: “I’m back … and I didn’t come alone.”

As the assembled Superstars kept their eyes on the former Divas Champion, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose from NXT rushed the ring from behind. While Alicia screamed and ran for cover, Mandy dispatched Mickie, Sonya felled The Boss, and Paige brought the curtain down on The Huggable One with the Ram-Paige.

After Alexa seemingly tried to make friends with the trio backstage, they followed up with a three-on-one attack of the champion, capping off an unmistakable statement to the entire Raw Women's division: They forgot whose house they were biding their time in.

