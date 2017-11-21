Football

.

Oscar Garcia keen to replace Tony Pulis as West Brom manager

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia is interested in the West Brom job.

The 44-year-old left St Etienne last week and is keen to replace the sacked Tony Pulis, Press Association Sport understands.

Albion ideally want a manager with Premier League experience but Garcia has still thrown his hat into the ring at The Hawthorns.

Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew have also been linked to the role, with assistant head coach Gary Megson currently in temporary charge.

Garcia guided Brighton to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in 2014 before leaving the Seagulls and lasted just 27 days at Watford later that year, stepping down because of ill health.

He left St Etienne last week after just five months in charge with the club sixth in Ligue 1, 14 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia also won the Austrian Bundesliga twice and two Austrian Cups during a two-year spell with Red Bull Salzburg.

West Brom go to Tottenham on Saturday just a point above the relegation zone after a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea ended Pulis’ reign.

Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Albion had won just twice in their previous 21 games and the fans had called for Pulis to go but Megson denied the former manager had lost the support of the players.

“No. That’s a bit of misnomer – lost the dressing room,” he said. “When you’re the manager of a football club there’s always some players that aren’t being picked.

“They’re not as happy as the ones that are being picked. Such is life and you can’t really get away from that.

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City - Premier League

“No one is happy about the situation we’re in. Tony’s done a fantastic job here and other clubs he’s been at in the past and he’s a friend of mine.

“It’s not nice talking about what we’ve talked about in this last 48 hours.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
West Bromwich Albion
Football

Trending Stories

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again