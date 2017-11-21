It's fair to say Mohamed Salah has made the perfect start to life at Liverpool.

Having scored fourteen goals in 18 matches in all competitions, the Egyptian is already looking like a bargain at a club-record £36.9 million. After all, he’s ahead of the likes of Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League goalscoring charts with nine.

Remarkably, it was just a few months ago and some people were questioning the fee Liverpool decided to pay for the winger. While he had impressed in the two previous seasons in Italy with Roma, his spell in England with Chelsea put many people off.

Salah scored just twice in 19 appearances at Stamford Bridge before being shown the door following his £11 million move in January 2014 - a move in which he turned Liverpool down to join the west London club.

But it seems that it wasn’t just football fans that had a few doubts about the 25-year-old.

That’s because a report in The Times has revealed how Liverpool scouted many wingers before signing on Salah. In fact, they failed to secure a deal with three players this summer before they negotiated a deal with Roma for their player.

Liverpool wanted three players before Salah

The Times write: “Liverpool scouted about 15 wide players between missing out on Salah and signing him. Klopp has conceded that it was Dave Fallows, head of scouting and recruitment, Barry Hunter, the chief scout, and Michael Edwards, the sporting director, whose background checks extended to spying missions at training camps as well as matches, who constantly pushed his case.

“[He joined] only after Liverpool had looked at other targets. Borussia Dortmund refused to let Christian Pulisic leave, Julian Draxler was pursued last January, opting to move instead to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg, and Julian Brandt chose to stay at Bayer Leverkusen fearing that he would not play regularly at Anfield.”

Interesting.

So, Liverpool wanted Pulisic, Draxler and Brandt before having to 'settle' for Salah.

They will certainly be glad that they didn’t sign any of the trio now. While they’re all fantastic player in their own right, they surely wouldn’t have made the impact that Salah has on Merseyside.

