George Groves is set to put his WBA super-middleweight title on the line when he faces Chris Eubank Jr in February.

The pair will go head to head in the semi-final of the World Boxing Super Series at the Manchester Arena on the 17th.

Eubank Jr claimed the scalp of Avni Yildirim in the previous round whilst Groves progressed to the semis after coming out on top against Jamie Cox at Wembley.

Looking ahead to the fight, Eubank Jr’s dad, Chris Eubank Sr claimed that he doesn’t see Groves progressing to the final and that his son is an ‘upgraded version’ of himself:

“I can’t see how George Groves can go the distant with Junior, I don’t see how that’s possible,” Eubank Sr told The Sun.

“I would say this, as I have been saying ever since the Nick Blackwell fight, the referee has to protect the boxers today in the super-middleweight division.

“The referee has to protect them because Junior is an upgraded version of his father. He has been parented.”

Eubank Sr also appeared to take a swipe at Shane McGuigan, Groves’ trainer, claiming that only top fighters make the best trainers.

He added: “If you take any of these trainers today, look at their records, what have they done in boxing?

“If you look at the teacher of the boxers who would you choose, one with nineteen world championship wins, who’s never been knocked out, who was fierce, who was pure, who is responsible for two of the greatest fights in the history of boxing or a trainer who doesn’t have any experience in the real ring?

“The champion within any man is within themselves, not the trainer.”

Eubank Sr had an impressive career to say the least before his retirement in 1998.

The 51-year-old was world champion for over five years and went undefeated in his first decade as a professional boxer.

Eubank Sr took to the ring at a professional level 52 times, only losing five of those outings, including his three final bouts.

Although he has claimed that he wants to come out of retirement recently, his main focus has been to get his son Eubank Jr to the peak of his game.

