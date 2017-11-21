Mohamed Salah has taken less than four months to win over the hearts of every single Liverpool fan.

When the ink dried on the Egyptian's record breaking deal to Anfield, the transfer was met with a cocktail of reserved optimism and cold, hard skepticism. Both emotions were certainly understandable when you consider the nature of Salah's time with Chelsea.

His second shot at Premier League, however, has proven wildly successful and the mercurial winger has already accumulated 14 goals this season.

Southampton were the latest team to feel the wrath of Salah in a 3-0 defeat on Merseyside with the 25-year-old making two appearances on the scoresheet alongside Philippe Coutinho.

His first goal was truly special, too, firing past Fraser Forster from the edge of the area and finding the far corner with a shaped, left-footed strike.

Salah also made a little bit of Liverpool history when he found the net for a second time.

The 25-year-old became the fastest player to reach 14 goals in the famous red jersey and in taking just 18 matches to achieve the feat, he usurped the legendary Robbie Fowler.

Fowler - fondly known as 'God' - scored 120 league goals during his eight years with Liverpool and is still considered as one of the finest natural finishers in recent history. Overtaking him then, is no mean feat.

The man himself even reacted to Salah's achievements and it's in typically good humour.

According to the Liverpool Echo, he joked: “I’m getting fed up with these players to be fair! I had Sadio Mane breaking my hat-trick, now Mo's broken my goals per game at the start record. It’s become a little bit of a joke actually - I’ll be having words with Mo!

“But in all seriousness, I think he’s a fantastic player. He looks good, I was impressed with him pre-season actually, he looked like he was going to be a handful for Premier League defences.

“He was at Chelsea and I wouldn’t say he struggled but he didn’t get the game time he would have warranted. He went over to Italy and was brilliant. He’s come here and hit the ground running.

“This is what we wanted, this is what we probably needed, someone of his calibre scoring goals and looking like a real handful for opposition defences and long may it continue.

“I really want him to score as many as he can but you also want others to chip in with a few goals as well."

That's exactly right Robbie, and Salah is a very strong contender for the signing of the season. If the Egyptian can continue his breath-taking form at the moment, then Liverpool will simply go from strength to strength.

Do you think Salah is the Premier League signing of the season? Have your say in the comments section below.

