The Main Stand may have been revamped at Anfield but it is still the same historic stadium.

But it's not just the exterior that changed last summer. The players’ entrance, the changing rooms and the tunnel all got a makeover during the development plans.

The way the players used to make their way onto the pitch used to be iconic at Anfield. There were steps down onto the pitch side with the famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign that everyone used to touch.

However, things are a little bit different now with no steps and a wide tunnel welcoming the players into action.

But one man remains: the ‘This is Anfield’ sign.

p1bvfttkic1j7d15bugo01vcf1b7ud.jpg

While the sign is still there, tradition has changed somewhat.

The great Liverpool sides from down the years used to always touch the sign - and they had every right to.

Klopp's new rule

But Jurgen Klopp introduced a new rule last season.

In April, the German boss said that players were banned from touching the sign until they’ve won something at the club.

"I've told my players not to touch the 'This Is Anfield' sign until they win something," he said.

"It's a sign of respect."

p1bvfufjac71bonu1ju51avv577r.jpg

Of course, the last trophy Liverpool won was back in 2012 where they beat Cardiff in the final of the League Cup on penalties. Therefore, the only player that has a right to touch the sign is captain Jordan Henderson (although Jon Flanagan was at the club in 2012, he wasn’t involved in the cup win).

So, nobody other than Henderson should be touching the sign before walking onto the pitch, right?

Well, Liverpool have released their ‘Tunnel Cam’ from their 3-0 victory over Southampton at the weekend and it seems there is someone breaking the rules.

Henderson leads the team out and touches the sign. Simon Mignolet follows and does the same! How dare he! (fast forward to 5:00 to see)

p1bvfu2fmg1g2iv4716l9201qi5f.jpg

Watch: Mignolet touches the 'This is Anfield' sign

Take a look:

Liverpool fans spotted it

It’s something that a few Liverpool fans noticed on YouTube.

p1bvfu7obo1isq1eu11pf2oee181hl.jpg

p1bvfu8g9oju3gbmeef1e0219gbn.jpg

p1bvfu952v96nj4al519j0io5p.jpg

Naughty, Simon.

We wonder if Klopp will be having a quiet word with the goalkeeper after seeing this video. Of course, it’s not the most serious of crimes but he’s breaking a club rule nevertheless.

