Conor McGregor caused no shortage of controversy when he infiltrated the ring at Bellator 187 earlier this month.

The Notorious hasn't stepped into the Octagon for a UFC bout since November 2016 but has been embroiled in controversy with referee Marc Goddard.

The pair first came to blows at UFC Gdansk when McGregor was warned for his behaviour outside the cage during Artem Lobov's fight.

Then at Bellator, when McGregor hopped over the fence after his friend - Charlie Ward - scored a first round KO victory, Goddard confronted the fighter for his animated behaviour.

The Irishman explained at the time: "Oh, it was a beautiful shot [from Charlie Ward]. [John Redmond's] out cold, we all knew he was out cold and he’s still trying to call it.

"‘Oh no, he wasn’t the fight’s not over.’ I said, ‘It’s you, you rat. I see you.’”

So it's fair to say the pair don't get on.

And of all the people to wade into the debate all of a sudden, it's Jose Aldo.

The Brazilian MMA specialist tangled with McGregor at UFC 194 and the Notorious' remarkable 13 second knockout propelled him to stardom. Although both fighters were respectful immediately after the bout, the pair have maintained a frosty relationship ever since.

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

After Nate Diaz scored a submission victory over McGregor, Aldo infamously tweeted: "See ya at #UFC200, @TheNotoriousMMA. Your fairy tale is over. You got nowhere to run now. Time to a rematch, puss."

So it might be surprising to see Aldo give a rather measured verdict on his old adversary's latest brush with controversy.

The 31-year-old explained: "I haven’t seen the video, but I heard about it.

"I think it’s normal. He’s an emotional guy, and when an Irishman is the fighter the Irish people embrace them a lot. I don’t condemn him.

"He didn’t do that for attention, he’s done that before.

"When we did The Ultimate Fighter, an athlete from his team won and he went up there and in there, he even tore his pants. He’s really emotional, and I don’t condemn him for what he’s done."

Emotional without doubt but that's exactly what makes McGregor the entertaining star he is.

UFC 200 - Weigh-in

Aldo will still hope for a second chance at the Irishman who looks set to make his UFC return in the New Year after his lucrative foray in the boxing.

Whether it's Khabib Nurmagomedov, George St. Pierre or Diaz on the end of the punches, fans simply can't wait. Watch this space.

Who do you think McGregor should fight for his UFC return? Have your say in the comments section below.

