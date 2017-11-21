The time has undoubtedly come for Jurgen Klopp to do something about Liverpool's defence.

In the long-term, signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton may be the answer.

More immediately, though, the Reds have once again shown their shortcomings by throwing away a three-goal lead against Sevilla to draw 3-3.

They had been enjoying something of a turnaround following the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, but their European performance has now thrown all that back into doubt.

What has made their problems at the back all the more frustrating is that statistically, Klopp's men have the third-best attack in the Premier League.

However, prior to the Sevilla setback, Klopp believed his back line was far less likely to let down his brilliant forwards, thanks to one key tactical change.

Klopp was quoted by the Mirror:

“I spoke about it after the (West Ham) game – we wanted to have a more defensive approach. This is true.

“It was not too different to a lot of the things we did in the last few games. Other people just didn’t realise, although sometimes the game is just too quick.

“There were a lot of things we changed to make us more stable. For the West Ham game, in that week, with the knowledge of West Ham and what they had to do in a home game, we decided to sit back more.

“We never hesitate to do different things, it is only that we need time for it. It was possible to play like this against West Ham because it is quite a simple thing to do. It was about making clear how we defend and, if they give us the ball, run!”

While it doesn't exactly sound like rocket science, this is a dilemma Klopp has been juggling for over two years since taking the reins.

Less counter-pressing

“If we are really dominant in a game then we need to control it. What we need is to be 100 per cent focused in these moments. That is defending – being focused," he added.

“It is not a quality problem. Focus on a situation. When we have the ball be an option to receive it or, if you cannot be an option, then you give protection. Simple as that. It is not about counter-pressing all the time.

“Yes, if we can counter-press then do it. If not, then go back and defend together. That is the thing we have lacked in one or two games and I think, and I hope, that we are now a step further in this."

It remains to be seen whether his players are able to put his plan into action, but if Liverpool could finally muster the same level of quality at both ends of the pitch, they would be a force to be reckoned with.

What has been Liverpool's biggest problem this season? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms