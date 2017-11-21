Tennis

Roger Federer reveals he was sent to see a psychologist aged 17

When it comes to infamous angry sports stars, Roger Federer doesn’t even come close to the list that would immediately jump to mind.

His composed attitude on the court has allowed him to clinch 95 career titles, 19 Grand Slams and often dominate the world rankings throughout his 19-year professional tennis career.

However, his frame of mind hasn't always been like that.

The Swiss admitted that he used to struggle to deal with anger on the courts as a youngster and it got so bad that it even prompted his family to send him to a psychologist.

"There was a time when I used to throw my racket a lot and when I was 16, I was even chased off court because of it," he said via the Express.

"At 17, my family decided that I had to go to a psychologist, because I was so angry on the court. From that moment on, my growth has been constant.

"Every time I am under pressure, I think of the hard work I have done to get where I am now.”

Federer also admitted that he considered hanging up his racket in 2004 when he was crowned world number one.

Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Ro

He continued: “After becoming the number one in 2004, I actually considered quitting.

"I had accomplished everything I had set out to.

“But I told myself that I can continue playing because I don’t have to prove anything anymore."

However, 14 years later and the current world number two is still at the very top of the sport, clinching a further 15 Grand Slam titles on top of 29 year-end championship and Masters Tournament titles, to name a few.

Four years after contemplating retirement, Federer also finished the 2008 Olympics with a gold medal around his neck before before securing silver in London four years later.

Olympics Day 8 - Tennis

Although, Federer only classes those achievements as a ‘bonus’.

"Everything I accomplish going forward is just a bonus.

“People have told me I cry too much after important victories or defeats.

"There are people don’t even smile when they win, and there are people who don’t stop smiling for weeks after a victory.

"I am the sort of person who lets the tears flow. I let them flow because I remember that coach who told me I would go nowhere in tennis.

Switzerland's Roger Federer jubilates af

"In those moments, I think of how many sacrifices I've made to get to where I am.

"But I must actually thank that person because, especially in the first years of my career, he gave me the urge to move on."

Had Federer not received the help he needed when he was a teenager, maybe his tennis career would have ended before it had even started.

