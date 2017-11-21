The Miz recently tweeted out something great towards John Cena.

If you recall, The Miz defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 27 in 2011 in the main event. This marked the only time that WWE had booked The Miz in the main event of the biggest event of the year for the sports entertainment company.

The event was held at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, which was the first WrestleMania in the state of Georgia and the second to be held in the Southeastern United States, following WrestleMania XXIV.

This would be the last joint-promotion WrestleMania until WrestleMania 33 in 2017. If you look back on it, the first brand split ended in August 2011. All of this means is that performers were no longer exclusive to a brand, but the brand split returned in mid-2016.

The card featured eight matches with three main matches. Edge defeated Alberto Del Rio to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in what turned out to be Edge's final televised match, The Undertaker defeating Triple H in a No Holds Barred match to extend his undefeated WrestleMania streak to 19-0, and Miz beating Cena.

WrestleMania XXVII generated 1,059,000 PPV buys,[6] up roughly 30% domestically and 15% internationally from the previous year. The event grossed US$6.6 million in revenue with 71,617 in attendance, making it the third highest grossing event in WWE behind WrestleMania XXV and the next year's event WrestleMania XXVIII.

The Miz was drafted to the ECW brand in 2007, where he formed a successful partnership with John Morrison, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship and World Tag Team Championship. After being drafted to Raw in 2009, he won the United States Championship twice, tag team titles with John Cena, Damien Mizdow, and twice with Big Show, as well as the 2010 Raw Money in the Bank ladder match.

He cashed in his briefcase to win the WWE Championship in November 2010 and went on to hold for six months.

He is also the third longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history by combined days, behind only Don Muraco and Pedro Morales.

The Georgia Dome, which hosted WrestleMania 27, was demolished on Monday, November 20th.

The Miz wrote the following on his official Twitter account about it, “For the people who say @JohnCena doesn’t have power, he had a whole stadium imploded to forget about his loss to me at @Wrestlemania. People don’t forget, John.”

