WWE may have nixed an upcoming championship match.

WWE has announced that WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend the title against Jinder Mahal this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live. WWE airs this week’s episode of SmackDown from Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center.

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center on the WWE Network, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Styles in a singles match.

If you recall, sports entertainment company originally announced that Lesnar would face then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series. Instead of that happening, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed his mind and had to come up with a new opponent for Lesnar.

Styles beat Mahal on two weeks ago on SmackDown Live to win the title. Thus, the sports entertainment company had to make some changes to the lineup for Survivor Series.

WWE built hype around Styles vs. Mahal 2 with the idea being that AJ is coming off of a grueling match with Lesnar at Survivor Series and is likely not at 100%. However, it appears that WWE has nixed the rematch at least for this week.

WWE’s SmackDown preview article on their website noted asked if inder and AJ will “cross paths” and mentions nothing about the planned title match. Here is what they wrote:

Will AJ Styles cross paths with Jinder Mahal after tangling with The Beast? Although WWE Champion AJ Styles failed to conquer Universal Champion Brock Lesner at Survivor Series, he left WWE’s second-longest running pay-per-view looking phenomenal after a gutsy effort.

Nevertheless, Styles may have no time to reflect on his hard-fought showdown against The Conqueror.

Last week, former titleholder Jinder Mahal made no bones about his intentions to come after the WWE Champion once Lesnar was done with him. Will Styles and the former titleholder cross paths tonight?

And if they do, considering the beatdown that the Phenomenal One has already endured this week, will he be in any condition to repel an assault from The Modern Day Maharaja?

What are your thoughts on the sports entertainment company nixing this match and holding it off for another week? Was this the right or wrong call?

