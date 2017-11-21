WWE

Corey Graves reacts to unsettling insult from Vince Russo

One WWE television announcer recently got in a war of words with a former WWE writer on social media.

That announce is Corey Graves, who made his professional wrestling debut back in 2000. He has worked for NWA Upstate, Independent Wrestling Association Mid-South, Cleveland All-Pro Wrestling, and Full Throttle Wrestling.

Before signing a contract with WWE, he made several appearances for the company. On April 26, 2006, Keenan and CM Punk lost a dark match to The Gymini prior to the SmackDown taping.

In August of 2011, Graves had signed a developmental contract with WWE and he was sent to WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He debuted at the FCW television tapings on September 25, losing to Erick Rowan.

Graves defeated Zayn on April 3rd, 2014 but was defeated in a 6-man tag team match teaming with The Ascension against Sami Zayn and The Usos. Graves then suffered a second concussion, which caused him to be absent from television for several months.

Graves returned on the NXT TakeOver: R Evolution pre-show on December 11, where he announced his official in-ring retirement due to his concussion issues. As a result of his retirement, he joined NXT's commentary team with immediate effect, with his duties beginning at that event.

Graves was then offered a two-year commentary contract by Triple H, and was later added to the pre-show panel for Raw. He has also worked on other WWE Network shows such as Culture Shock.

Following the 2016 WWE draft, it was announced that Graves would be joining the Raw commentary team. On July 25, on the first post brand split episode of Raw, Graves began serving as a color commentator alongside Michael Cole and Byron Saxton.

Corey Graves may not be able to compete in the ring anymore, but he’s more determined than ever to leave a permanent mark on the sports-entertainment industry.

He captured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Neville and was consistently a threat to the NXT Championship.

Since then, Graves has brought his entertaining analysis to the main roster by breaking down the matches on both Raw and SmackDown Live, as well as lending his astute observations to WWE Network pay-per-view events.

Former WWE/WCW/TNA creative writer Vince Russo was critical of Graves' announcing performance on Monday Night Raw.

Russo fired out the following tweet, “Guess announcers aren't that excited about Jordan/Strowman. Total, total NO SELL. Hey, Corey---Pee Wee Herman called--he wants his suit back. #TOOL.” This led to the WWE color commentator responding in a swift way by tweeting, “Wow. It’s amazing that the driving force behind the Attitude Era relies on the same insults as my 9-year old. Just shout me out for giving your podcast some traffic. You’re a great Christian.”

What are your thoughts on Russo’s comments about Graves and Graves’ response? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

