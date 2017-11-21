The Cleveland Browns are struggling once again. At the beginning of the season, there was some conservative hope for the season due to new management and a promising rookie QB.
However, the NFL Browns remained winless on the season Sunday by falling to 0-10 on the year after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-7.
Browns head coach Hue Jackson is staying positive about the season and the most recent defeat the team suffered.
“I really don’t want to get into that,” Jackson said, one day after the Cleveland Browns fell to 1-25 since he became coach and Sashi Brown was put in charge of personnel. “Again, I think you guys are the best judges of that right now.
Everybody speculates on it. This is what I want to do: I want to coach our football team to get better.”
“Until they tell you otherwise,” Jackson said. “Because this is where we are. It’s painful. I’m sure it’s painful for them. I’m not trying to answer for them. I think, like I said, it’s painful for all involved. But at the same time, this is where we are.
We’re in it. There’s no new players coming in. There’s no new people coming in. So this is where we are. We got to fight our way out. That’s what it is.”
“Let me say this: My job is not to say it is or isn’t [working],” Jackson said. “My job is to coach the football team. That’s what I was hired here to do.
I wasn’t hired here with a plan. I was hired here to coach this football team and get them to be the best I can get them be. And that’s what I want to concentrate on.”
Betting odds through the first 11 weeks of the season are out andthe should that somehow some way there is still a chance the Browns can make the playoffs if the stars align. The catch to this hope is due to the fact that a mere 46 things all happen over the remaining six weeks. Here is the breakdown:
Week 12
1. Browns beat the Bengals
2. Chiefs beat the Bills
3. Titans beat the Colts
4. Patriots beat the Dolphins
5. Broncos-Raiders tie
6. Texans beat the Ravens
7. Cowboys beat the Chargers
8. Panthers beat the Jets
Week 13
9. Browns beat the Chargers
10. Patriots beat the Bills
11. Broncos beat the Dolphins
12. Jaguars beat the Colts
13. Chiefs beat the Jets
14. Titans beat the Texans
15. Steelers beat the Bengals
16. Lions beat the Ravens
17. Giants beat the Raiders
Week 14
18. Browns beat the Packers
19. Colts beat the Bills
20. Jets beat the Broncos
21. Chiefs beat the Raiders
22. Patriots beat the Dolphins
23. Bears beat the Bengals
24. Redskins beat the Chargers
25. 49ers beat the Texans
Week 15
26. Browns beat the Ravens
27. Broncos beat the Colts
28. Chiefs beat the Chargers
29. Dolphins beat the Bills
30. Jaguars beat the Texans
31. Saints beat the Jets
32. Vikings beat the Bengals
33. Cowboys beat the Raiders
Week 16
34. Browns beat the Bears
35. Ravens beat the Colts
36. Chiefs beat the Dolphins
37. Chargers beat the Jets
38. Patriots beat the Bills
39. Steelers beat the Texans
40. Redskins beat the Broncos
Week 17
41. Browns beat the Steelers
42. Chiefs beat the Broncos
43. Colts beat the Texans
44. Bills-Dolphins tie
45. Patriots beat the Jets
46. Bengals beat the Ravens
The Browns make the playoffs at 6-10.
