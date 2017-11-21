The Cleveland Browns are struggling once again. At the beginning of the season, there was some conservative hope for the season due to new management and a promising rookie QB.

However, the NFL Browns remained winless on the season Sunday by falling to 0-10 on the year after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-7.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson is staying positive about the season and the most recent defeat the team suffered.

“I really don’t want to get into that,” Jackson said, one day after the Cleveland Browns fell to 1-25 since he became coach and Sashi Brown was put in charge of personnel. “Again, I think you guys are the best judges of that right now.

Everybody speculates on it. This is what I want to do: I want to coach our football team to get better.”

“Until they tell you otherwise,” Jackson said. “Because this is where we are. It’s painful. I’m sure it’s painful for them. I’m not trying to answer for them. I think, like I said, it’s painful for all involved. But at the same time, this is where we are.

We’re in it. There’s no new players coming in. There’s no new people coming in. So this is where we are. We got to fight our way out. That’s what it is.”

“Let me say this: My job is not to say it is or isn’t [working],” Jackson said. “My job is to coach the football team. That’s what I was hired here to do.

I wasn’t hired here with a plan. I was hired here to coach this football team and get them to be the best I can get them be. And that’s what I want to concentrate on.”

Betting odds through the first 11 weeks of the season are out andthe should that somehow some way there is still a chance the Browns can make the playoffs if the stars align. The catch to this hope is due to the fact that a mere 46 things all happen over the remaining six weeks. Here is the breakdown:

Week 12

1. Browns beat the Bengals

2. Chiefs beat the Bills

3. Titans beat the Colts

4. Patriots beat the Dolphins

5. Broncos-Raiders tie

6. Texans beat the Ravens

7. Cowboys beat the Chargers

8. Panthers beat the Jets

Week 13

9. Browns beat the Chargers

10. Patriots beat the Bills

11. Broncos beat the Dolphins

12. Jaguars beat the Colts

13. Chiefs beat the Jets

14. Titans beat the Texans

15. Steelers beat the Bengals

16. Lions beat the Ravens

17. Giants beat the Raiders

Week 14

18. Browns beat the Packers

19. Colts beat the Bills

20. Jets beat the Broncos

21. Chiefs beat the Raiders

22. Patriots beat the Dolphins

23. Bears beat the Bengals

24. Redskins beat the Chargers

25. 49ers beat the Texans

Week 15

26. Browns beat the Ravens

27. Broncos beat the Colts

28. Chiefs beat the Chargers

29. Dolphins beat the Bills

30. Jaguars beat the Texans

31. Saints beat the Jets

32. Vikings beat the Bengals

33. Cowboys beat the Raiders

Week 16

34. Browns beat the Bears

35. Ravens beat the Colts

36. Chiefs beat the Dolphins

37. Chargers beat the Jets

38. Patriots beat the Bills

39. Steelers beat the Texans

40. Redskins beat the Broncos

Week 17

41. Browns beat the Steelers

42. Chiefs beat the Broncos

43. Colts beat the Texans

44. Bills-Dolphins tie

45. Patriots beat the Jets

46. Bengals beat the Ravens

The Browns make the playoffs at 6-10.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms