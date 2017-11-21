After Spartak Moscow could only draw against Maribor in the earlier kick-off, Liverpool knew they were on the brink of qualification going into their clash against Sevilla.

A win would ensure they topped the group with just one match remaining, while a draw would mean just one further point would be required to qualify.

But Liverpool clearly just wanted to get the job done as quickly as possible, it seems.

They took an early lead when Roberto Firmino finished at the back post after just two minutes after Gigi Wijnaldum’s flick-on.

It was then 2-0 as Sadio Mane scored an almost carbon-copy of Firmino’s goal.

This time, it was the Brazilian flicking it on and Mane produced a superb diving header to score his first goal since August.

But with the home side having chances of their own, Liverpool didn’t exactly look comfortable despite being 2-0 up.

However, at 3-0, it was virtually game over.

The third goal came about as Mane was played through on goal. His shot was saved but the ball fell kindly to Firmino.

The striker had a touch, composed himself before smashing the ball into an empty net.

However, Firmino did something cheeky that many Liverpool fans noticed.

Instead of just stroking the ball home, he decided he wouldn’t look at the ball as he took his shot.

Take a look:

And this was the reaction from Liverpool fans:

Just as well he connected with the ball and found the back of the net or else Jurgen Klopp would have been furious.

It was cheeky but it maybe summed up the confidence in this Liverpool side right now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms