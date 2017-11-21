Liverpool headed into their clash against Sevilla knowing a win would ensure they went through their Champions League group as winners with a match to spare.

And Jurgen Klopp’s men certainly didn’t want to take it to the final match as they ran riot in the first-half at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 1-0 inside two minutes with a back post finish from a corner before Sadio Mane did exactly the same to double their lead 20 minutes later.

Firmino seemingly ended the contest inside half an hour when he tapped in a rebound after Mane's shot had been saved.

Sevilla had their chances, though, as Liverpool looked open in defence.

Loris Karius had to make a stunning save, while Wissam Ben Yedder missed a glorious opportunity.

Unsurprisingly, the visitors tried to take the sting out of the match having taken a three-goal lead by taking slightly longer with their restarts.

At one point, Joe Gomez attempted to do just that when taking a throw-in.

However, a young Sevilla ballboy wasn’t having any of it. He shoved a ball into Gomez’s arms in the hope that he would hurry up.

While the Liverpool defender didn’t seem too fussed by the ballboy’s behaviour, his manager was furious.

The German seemed very angry and even pushed the young kid away before having a stern word with him.

While Klopp could have been in trouble for his little push, the referee choice to turn a blind eye to it.

And Liverpool supporters absolutely loved Klopp’s passion after his clash with the ball-boy.

