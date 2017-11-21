The Miz had one of the worst weeks in the history of his professional wrestling career, and it all came to a crashing end last night (Mon. November 20, 2017) after Monday Night RAW went off of the air.

Things started off this past Sunday at Survivor Series on pay-per-view (PPV). The event was angled around a feud between the two brands of the WWE - Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live. Each brand's champions would be going head-to-head with one another, meaning that The Miz (then Intercontinental Champion) would have to face-off against Baron Corbin (United States Champion).

After weeks of build-up, which included personal shots from Corbin towards The Miz in which he mentioned his pregnant wife, "The Lone Wolf" picked up the win against the Miz TV host. The loss was all the more embarrassing after The Miz attempted to defend his wife and unborn child's honor in the match.

The following night on RAW, which took place last night, on an episode of Miz TV in which Roman Reigns was scheduled to be the sole guest, "The Big Dog" brought along his fellow Shield mates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

After exchanging insults with one another, it was determined that Roman Reigns would take on The Miz in the night's main event for the Intercontinental Championship. A huge part of The Miz's character revolves around him being a champion - so you can image the disdain he felt when he lost the title that night.

Despite interference from The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), Reigns was able to hit a vicious Spear on The Miz to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. After celebrating with the crowd over his win, Reigns retreated backstage and left The Miz in a pile in the center of the ring.

Miz later regained consciousness after RAW went off air and while cutting a promo he was interrupted by The Shield and put through an announce table for good measure. The table spot ended one of the roughest stretches in The Miz character's WWE history.

You can check out the incident here:

What are your thoughts on The Shield's actions towards The Miz after RAW went off of the air? Do you think that the leader of the Miztourage deserved what he got? And what are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' new reign as Intercontinental Champion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms