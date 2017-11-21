Matt Hardy has had enough of Elias on Monday Night RAW, and if the former NXT star continues to press Matt's buttons he may just make the former Tag Team Champ reach his breaking point.

Elias defeated Hardy in the preshow of Survivor Series this past Sunday night, kicking off the RAW vs. SmackDown Live themed pay-per-view (PPV). On RAW last night Hardy got his revenge by attacking Elias during his performance in front of the Houston crowd. It seems as though the pair will now be booked in a feud together moving forward.

This will be an excellent experience for the young Elias, as he gets to work with one of WWE's most seasoned veterans, and it also helps keep Hardy relevant on WWE TV since his brother, Jeff, is sidelined for several months due to an injury.

After the show WWE posted a RAW Fallout video on their official YouTube channel in which they interviewed Hardy about his issues with Elias. Hardy explained that Elias nearly separated his shoulder in their Survivor Series match and that if Elias continues to push his buttons he'll soon reach his breaking point:

When anything related to the word "Broken" is used with Matt Hardy fans go nuts at the possibility that this could be a tease that his beloved indie gimmick makes a return. After leaving WWE Hardy reinvented himself as "Broken" Matt Hardy which took IMPACT Wrestling and the indie scene by storm.

He and Jeff had a tremendous Tag Team run through several organizations and had matches with the likes of The Young Bucks as well. Given that a legal battle between Hardy and IMPACT has been going down for the past several months over the rights to the gimmick, fans have all but lost hope that we'll ever see it in WWE.

Some new hope arose last week, however, as it was reported that a 30-day period has been implemented for parties to challenge Matt Hardy's trademark of the gimmick. If the 30 days expire without any challenges, Hardy will have full authority to use the gimmick wherever he pleases.

What are your thoughts on Hardy saying that he is reaching his breaking point in WWE? Is this merely a coincidence given his past gimmick or is he teasing the "Broken Universe" actually coming to the company? How would the gimmick do in the WWE if Hardy got the opportunity to use it? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

