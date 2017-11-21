It looks like one WWE official's confidence in Kurt Angle's wrestling career is gone backstage.

Per a report from Rajah, Kurt Angle may be cleared to wrestle for WWE again, however, there are several people backstage wondering whether or not the former Olympic Gold Medalist should continue to lace up his boots given his current physical condition.

The report suggests that one WWE official stated "the guy can barely stand up straight or turn his head like a normal person does." Some pretty harsh comments, but perhaps true nonetheless. While it's been fun seeing Angle back in the WWE ring as a competitor, there's no arguing that he doesn't look great in the squared circle.

Angle made his first return to WWE action last month when he stepped in for Roman Reigns on just a few days' notice in the main event of WWE's Tables Ladders and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view (PPV). Reigns contracted a viral outbreak of the mumps backstage and was forced off the card.

Within a day Angle was able to undergo a physical and get cleared to wrestle alongside The Shield (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) to take on the team of The Miz, The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), Kane, and Braun Strowman in a winning effort.

He would then captain Team RAW this past Sunday against Shane McMahon's SmackDown Live. Angle got some good ring time in and even eliminated John Cena thanks to some help from his teammate Finn Balor.

As we all know, he was betrayed by Triple H and ate a Pedigree before being allowed to be eliminated from the match by Shane McMahon. The WWE seems to be angling towards a one-on-one match with Triple H and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania next year.

Given that there is some doubt about his ability to wrestle backstage, however, there's a chance those plans could be called off.

What are your thoughts on one WWE official saying that Angle can barely walk, let alone move his neck around anymore? Do you think that in light of these recent comments Angle should hang up his wrestling boots for good? Or does the WWE Hall Of Famer have one more good match left in him? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms