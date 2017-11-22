The Kansas City Chiefs could be looking at a potential change at the quarterback position after having lost four of their last five games, per head coach Andy Reid.

Many have been wondering how long it would be before rookie quarterback and 2017 first round NFL Draft pick Patrick Mahomes gets a shot at playing. These questions come after quite an embarrassing loss to the New York Giants in which the Chiefs managed to only put up nine points.

After having reviewed the film and assessing the position of quarterback, Reid had this to say on the matter (quotes via ProFootballTalk):

“He mentioned about getting in rhythm, I know that was said. I felt the same way that we, over the last couple of weeks, we get going and then all of a sudden something takes you backwards. In this league that’s a tough thing to overcome and it’s a proven thing.”

Reid went on to suggest that it's the quarterback's responsibility to get the team into a rhythm, something that hasn't been happening as of late:

“The quarterback has the responsibility there,” Reid said. “He’s a standup guy and he’s always going to tell you he can do better.”

“That’s how we go about it and that’s how you play, all of those things go into that and that’s how we analyze that,” Reid said.

“It’s been fairly successful for us. We’re going to keep doing that. We’re going to tweak what we need tweaked and we’re going to keep working that system that we’re doing and try to get better at it.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m putting the guys in the right position to make the plays, Alex included, and then when given the chance we’ve got to make them,” Reid said.

“Right now it’s one of those things where we’re off by one tick on a play. Now unfortunately that’s costing us and we have to get out of that.

"We have to all pull together here and keep pulling that rope in the tug-o-war in the right direction. If we do that we’re going to be OK.

"You have to dance the same dance, everybody has to be dancing that. You have a mistake here or there and bad things happen unfortunately.”

What are your thoughts on Reid hinting at a change at quarterback for the Chiefs? Do you think this is the answer to the Chiefs' recent woes? Or do other changes need to be made in order to get Kansas City back on the winning track of things? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

