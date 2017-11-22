Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope lead Lakers past Bulls in epic comeback

Lakers (8-10) 103; Bulls (3-12) 94

Rookie Kyle Kuzma (22/3/5) continued his surge for the Lakers, going 7-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three-point range over 40 minutes in the victory. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21/9/4) poured in 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three and led all players in the game with a plus/minus of plus-23. He played 39 minutes. Brandon Ingram (17/5/5) also logged 39 minutes and was similarly efficient, going 7-of-15 shooting. Julius Randle (10/10/2) was effective and posted a double-double in 28 minutes off the bench.

Rookie Lonzo Ball (8/13/4) continued to struggle shooting-wise, as he went just 3-of-13 and 2-of-8 from three, but he owned the glass, leading the Lakers in rebounds.

Lonzo's outspoken father LaVar made headlines earlier in the day when he openly criticized the Laker coaches.

"They're soft. They don't know how to coach my son," LaVar told Bleacher Report during a recent interview. "I know how to coach him. I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

"Go get the W. Do whatever it takes. That's why I'm down here saying, 'Rebound,'" Lonzo's dad added. "He's been away from me too long. I see tendencies in his game -- they're trying to baby him a little bit."

Lonzo played 32 minutes in this game, so it appears as though his father's words didn't result in a massive boost of playing time, which keeps in line with the no-distraction mentality from the Lakers organization.

Overall, the Lakers shot 36-for-90 (40.0 percent), 13-for-40 (32.5 percent) from three, 18-of-25 (72.0 percent) from the free throw line and pulled down 54 rebounds, dished out 23 assists and turned the ball over 12 times in the victory.

Trailing 27-23 after the first quarter and 56-42 at halftime, Los Angeles stormed back in the third and fourth, outscoring the Bulls 30-19 in the third and 31-19 in the final quarter to complete the comeback in front of their home crowd. It was simply a tale of two halves.

Denzel Valentine (17/9/4) led Chicago in scoring, going 6-of-12 overall, including 5-of-7 from three over 38 minutes in the losing effort. The four other starters all scored in double-figures, as rookie Lauri Markkanen (13/14/1) and Justin Holiday (10/10/3) posted double-doubles. It also appears as though Robin Lopez (14/3/2) won the battle of the Lopez twins, outdoing his brother Brook Lopez (4/9/1), though Robin did play eight more minutes in the game.

The Bulls shot 36-for-94 (38.3 percent) overall, including 11-of-36 from three. They managed to convert 11 of 16 free throw attempts, pulled down 54 boards and dished out 22 assists compared to 14 turnovers.