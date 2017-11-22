Liverpool's implosion against Sevilla was astonishing, yet at the same time entirely predictable.

The Reds thought they were waltzing into the last-16 of the Champions League as they stormed into a 3-0 lead at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

A Roberto Firmino brace sandwiched a strike from Sadio Mane and the visitors deserved to be winning by such a margin.

Such was the beauty of their attacking play that it was easy to forget, at least for the first half, that their defensive frailties are always waiting to let them down.

Then came the return of the real Alberto Moreno. Without wanting to take anything away from the left-back's much-improved performances this season, he endured a shocking start to the second 45.

Fittingly, he was replaced with James Milner in the 63rd minute, just as he was for most of the 2016/17 campaign. By then, however, much of the damage was done as he conceded a needless free-kick that led to Wissam Ben Yedder's first goal.

Within minutes, he'd given a penalty away, which Ben Yedder converted. Guido Pizarro finally levelled the scores in the 93rd minute.

Who saw that coming? The answer, apparently, is Gary Neville.

Mystic Nev

There was very little the former Manchester United man could say to tease his old rivals once they'd scored three, but he still managed to find a way of winding them up.

It turned out to be a brilliant premonition - with the score 3-0, Neville tweeted:

So he does know a thing or two about Spanish football after all, or at least he knew the La Liga outfit would be capable of a comeback.

When his prediction finally came true, he added:

Unfortunately, while not many people would have seen such a capitulation coming at that stage of the game, once Sevilla's first goal went in, it was almost inevitable.

Pizjuán-bul, whatever you want to call it, not even a three-goal lead is safe in Liverpool's hands when they're in this sort of self-destructive mood.

They'd conceded just one goal in four games leading up to Tuesday night. It's fair to say, though, that whatever Jurgen Klopp has been working on in training is going to be thrown out the window when they get back to Melwood.

