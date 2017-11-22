Football

Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead against Sevilla.

Gary Neville posted an incredible tweet at half-time of Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool's implosion against Sevilla was astonishing, yet at the same time entirely predictable.

The Reds thought they were waltzing into the last-16 of the Champions League as they stormed into a 3-0 lead at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

A Roberto Firmino brace sandwiched a strike from Sadio Mane and the visitors deserved to be winning by such a margin.

Such was the beauty of their attacking play that it was easy to forget, at least for the first half, that their defensive frailties are always waiting to let them down.

Then came the return of the real Alberto Moreno. Without wanting to take anything away from the left-back's much-improved performances this season, he endured a shocking start to the second 45.

Fittingly, he was replaced with James Milner in the 63rd minute, just as he was for most of the 2016/17 campaign. By then, however, much of the damage was done as he conceded a needless free-kick that led to Wissam Ben Yedder's first goal.

Within minutes, he'd given a penalty away, which Ben Yedder converted. Guido Pizarro finally levelled the scores in the 93rd minute.

Who saw that coming? The answer, apparently, is Gary Neville.

Mystic Nev

There was very little the former Manchester United man could say to tease his old rivals once they'd scored three, but he still managed to find a way of winding them up.

It turned out to be a brilliant premonition - with the score 3-0, Neville tweeted:

So he does know a thing or two about Spanish football after all, or at least he knew the La Liga outfit would be capable of a comeback.

When his prediction finally came true, he added:

Unfortunately, while not many people would have seen such a capitulation coming at that stage of the game, once Sevilla's first goal went in, it was almost inevitable.

Pizjuán-bul, whatever you want to call it, not even a three-goal lead is safe in Liverpool's hands when they're in this sort of self-destructive mood.

They'd conceded just one goal in four games leading up to Tuesday night. It's fair to say, though, that whatever Jurgen Klopp has been working on in training is going to be thrown out the window when they get back to Melwood.

What should Klopp do about Liverpool's defending? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Gary Neville
UEFA Champions League
Mohamed Salah
Football
Roberto Firmino

Trending Stories

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again